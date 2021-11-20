Springfield man arrested on sexual misconduct charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities have arrested a Springfield man on criminal charges for sexual misconduct.

Noah Stovall is charged with three counts of first-degree sexual misconduct and one count of second-degree sexual misconduct. The charges range for offenses from July 2020 to November 2021, according to Missouri court records.

Authorities issued a warrant Friday leading to Stovall’s arrest. He is currently being held at the Greene County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

All four of Stovall’s charges are misdemeanors.

