Teen dies in Texas County, Mo. crash

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A 16-year-old girl has died after a crash Friday morning in Texas County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway K, just north of Summersville, Missouri.

Investigators say the girl was driving southbound around 11:30 a.m. Friday when she veered off the road and her car overturned. MSHP says she was not wearing a seat belt and ejected from the car.

Investigators did not identify the victim. MSHP Troop G, which covers some of south-central Missouri, has reported 32 fatalities from crashes in 2021.

