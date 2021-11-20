Advertisement

Teen dies in Texas County, Mo. crash

(Gray)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A 16-year-old girl has died after a crash Friday morning in Texas County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway K, just north of Summersville, Missouri.

Investigators say the girl was driving southbound around 11:30 a.m. Friday when she veered off the road and her car overturned. MSHP says she was not wearing a seat belt and ejected from the car.

Investigators did not identify the victim. MSHP Troop G, which covers some of south-central Missouri, has reported 32 fatalities from crashes in 2021.

