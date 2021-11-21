Abou Ben Adhem Shriners Host Feztival of Trees

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Christmas has arrived at the Abou Ben Adhem Shrine Mosque. The Feztival of Trees raises money to provide local families of sick kids with transportation and hotel accommodation for medical appointments.

It is a hardship for them to get there and back to lose that those wages,”said Davan Lady Regina Rorrer. “We try to be as helpful as we can guess vouchers, food vouchers, and airfare if they have to go far away.”

It cost $5 to get in the raffle tickets are $1. Winners get to take home the tree, everything on it, and all the gifts underneath it. Trees are decorated with small presents and gift cards. Some of the presents that come with the trees are a T.V., an outdoor grill, and lawn chairs.

“My favorite tree is the nome tree,” said Rorrer. The sponsor is the Hip Joint, it’s a 9-foot tree that has 10 massage gift certificates that come with it.”

In the lower portion of the Shrine Mosque, there is a variety of vendors for holiday shopping. Families can also have breakfast with Santa and enjoy several live performances.

“It’s very important. It brings a lot of notice to the Shrine,” said Rorrer. “It’s a beautiful building. It’s a historic building. It’s an icon of Springfield. And we want people to see this building. We want them to fall in love with it the way that the Shriners love it. And this is one good way to put it on display and also raise the money that we need to to take care of our own kids here at home.”

The Feztaval of Trees hours are

November 21, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

November 26, 12 p.m.-8 p.m.

November 27, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

November 28, 9a.m.-3p.m.

Winners will be announced and contacted on Monday, November 29.

