Advertisement

Arkansas panel delays vote on agencies’ vaccine requirements

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas lawmakers on Friday delayed a vote on whether to allow state-run health care facilities to require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, a move officials say is needed to protect millions of dollars in federal funding.

The Arkansas Legislative Council voted to delay considering the requests by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), the Department of Human Services and the Department of Veterans Affairs for an exemption from a state law banning vaccine requirements by government entities.

The law conflicts with a federal COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers issued by President Joe Biden’s administration that’s set to take effect in January. A group of Republican-led states, including Arkansas, have asked a federal judge to block its enforcement.

UAMS could lose $600 million in Medicare and Medicaid funding and another $100 million in federal contracts if it doesn’t comply with the federal rule, Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson told the panel. Patterson said the exemption was needed to ensure its workers are in compliance with the federal requirement and that funding isn’t threatened.

“I hope that there is relief from the final rule, but as a steward of the resources of health care in the state of Arkansas, I have to be prepared for that worst case scenario,” Patterson said.

The panel did not set a date for considering the exemptions. But legislative leaders said they hoped to meet before Dec. 5, the date employees would need to receive their first shot, if the federal requirement isn’t blocked.

Opponents of allowing the exemptions said the facilities were moving too quickly and said they believed there’s still a chance the federal mandate would be blocked. A federal court has blocked another requirement by the Biden administration that workers at companies with 100 or more employees get vaccinated or tested weekly.

“It feels like you’re doing this because you want to do this, because you want to implement the vaccine, you want to fire people who aren’t willing to get the vaccine,” Republican Sen. Bob Ballinger told Patterson during the hearing. “If not, then pull it down, change your policy and wait until you have to do it.”

The pushback over the facilities’ requirements came weeks after Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson effectively approved legislation allowing employees to opt out of vaccine requirements. Hutchinson allowed the measure to become law without his signature despite his concerns about the impact it will have on businesses in the state.

At the time, Hutchinson said the measure put businesses in the difficult position of choosing between whether to break federal or state law. Lawmakers raised similar concerns with the ban on vaccine requirements conflicting with the federal mandate.

“What you’re asking us to do and what we’re trying to decide for today is, do we play the game of chicken?” Republican Sen. Jonathan Dismang said. “What happens when one side loses?”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Dollar City reopened Friday after a fire damaged three buildings Thursday afternoon,...
Silver Dollar City staff gives KY3 inside look at damage to 3 buildings from fire
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
Couple dies in house fire in West Plains, Mo.
A man is hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash Saturday evening on Sunshine Street.
Man hospitalized after losing control of motorcycle in Springfield
Amber Dawn Piziali, 37, took Easton Youngman, 2, left a home on 900 Grave Street Friday night...
Cassville Police Dept. locates missing grandmother, grandson

Latest News

Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino walks on the sidelines in the first half of an NCAA...
Missouri State football secures second straight FCS Playoffs bid, set to host UT Martin in first round
Warm to start the week, cooler temps return midweek
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm temps return before a cool down
Abou Ben Adhem Shriners Host Feztival of Trees
The Feztival of Trees raises money to provide local families of sick kids with transportation...
Abou Ben Adhem Shriners Host FEZtival of Trees