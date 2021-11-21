Authorities investigate apparent murder-suicide in Sharp County, Ark.

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - The Sharp County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into two shooting deaths Saturday night. Investigators suspect a murder-suicide in the case.

Authorities say Kelsey Bunch, 32, and Jonathan Bunch, 34, were found dead Saturday night, according to a news release from the Sharp County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies reported to a home in the 100 block of Grange Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. A caller had informed authorities of a possible fight and shots fired in the area. When they arrived, authorities found Kelsey Bunch and Jonathan Bunch dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

An autopsy will be conducted at an Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the cause of both deaths. The Sharp County Sheriff’s Office, Cave City Police Department and Spring River Ambulance Department have all assisted with the investigation.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.