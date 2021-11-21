City of Miller, Mo. receives $2.6 million from the state to improve sewer systems

MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources awarded the city of Miller with $2.6 million for sewer and wastewater improvements.

Miller city officials said the project is expected to cost a little under $3.5 million.

Miller’s mayor, John Adamson, is excited for the project to start.

“It was like Christmas,” said Adamson. “Basically, you’ve got a $3.3 million project that is going to change some of the things in our sewer system.”

Adamson explains the improvements to the pipes will fix many different problems with the sewers, including manholes, burst pipes and covers blowing out of place.

“On average, every month, we’ll have three or four pipe bursts,” said Adamson.

Adamson said the improvements will purify the city’s water even more.

“All the water that accumulates up in the lagoon now, which is going to be pushed up there from a lift station and by gravity flow, as it’s cleaned up, it’s going to flow off to the south,” said Adamson.

The mayor also says they used to lose 2 million gallons of water a month and these improvements would help that as well.

But overall, people are excited for the new systems.

“Well, this has dogged me ever since the 90s really, but I think that will be something that we won’t have to worry about anymore,” said Adamson. “That’s the big thing, and that’s a blessing.”

Adamson said the project is set to start in six weeks and finish around next August.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.