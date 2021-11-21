James River Church prepares 1,800 Thanksgiving baskets for Springfield, Joplin area families in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - James River Church is offering help for families in need ahead of Thanksgiving, distributing nearly 1,800 baskets Saturday afternoon across its four campuses.

Church leaders and volunteers have prepared Thanksgiving meal baskets for more than 20 years. James River Church says the baskets will feed more than 14,000 people in the Springfield and Joplin region.

David Lindell, pastor for the James River Church West campus, says his church asked for submissions from members and also contacted local schools to determine who needed the baskets.

This year, people who received the baskets picked them up at one of the four James River Church campuses, a change that Lindell says can benefit them more.

“It provides kind of a hub for people to get the Thanksgiving baskets, at the campuses around the community,” said Lindell. “It’s a central location. And that way, if they need help, in addition to the food that we’re providing, they’re able to get it. We’re able to talk to them about what their need is.”

The baskets include a turkey, pumpkin pie, green beans, corn, and potatoes.

“One of the most exciting opportunities we have as a church each year is to provide a Thanksgiving meal for the families in our community with holiday needs. Everything for a Thanksgiving meal is included in the basket – from the turkey to green bean casserole to pumpkin pie!” said Chuck Greenaway, Director of Church & Community Care at James River Church. “We want people to feel the love of Christ during this holiday season and know they are seen and loved.”

The meals will benefit local shelters and families with students from several schools, including Bowerman Elementary, Westport Elementary & Middle School, Williams Elementary, Reed Academy and West Central Elementary.

