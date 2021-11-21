Man hospitalized after losing control of motorcycle in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash Saturday evening on Sunshine Street.

The crash happened just past the Sunshine Street and Grant Avenue intersection around 6 p.m.

Police say a motorcyclist was heading west on Sunshine Street and lost control of the vehicle. Investigators say the motorcyclist may have lost control after another driver was looking to pull out of a parking lot, but had not turned onto Sunshine Street.

No one else was injured in the crash. Westbound traffic is being diverted to one lane near the crash as police work to clear the scene.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.