Man hospitalized after losing control of motorcycle in Springfield

A man is hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash Saturday evening on Sunshine Street.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash Saturday evening on Sunshine Street.

The crash happened just past the Sunshine Street and Grant Avenue intersection around 6 p.m.

Police say a motorcyclist was heading west on Sunshine Street and lost control of the vehicle. Investigators say the motorcyclist may have lost control after another driver was looking to pull out of a parking lot, but had not turned onto Sunshine Street.

No one else was injured in the crash. Westbound traffic is being diverted to one lane near the crash as police work to clear the scene.

