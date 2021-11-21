Midway Towing leader from Howell County earns ‘Order of Towman’ award

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Danny Andrews, the chief of Midway Towing in Howell County, has been recognized with the “Order of Towman” award, one of the highest honors a tow worker can achieve in the industry.

The “Order of Towman” award was presented to Andrews during a ceremony Friday in Baltimore, Maryland. The honor recognizes towing professionals who take the extra steps to help out law enforcement and first responders in time of need.

“For nearly 30 years, Danny has showed extreme dedication to providing timely and safe recoveries throughout our community day and night,” said Midway Towing LLC in a Facebook post. “Danny was nominated by a local Emergency Service representative after having stood out as going above and beyond to provide service under difficult circumstances.”

American Magazine presented the award to Andrews and other recipients.

