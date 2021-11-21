Missouri State football secures second straight FCS Playoffs bid, set to host UT Martin in first round

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Bears have clinched a second straight bid to the FCS Playoffs after closing out the regular season Saturday.

Missouri State will host UT Martin in the first round of the FCS Playoffs. That matchup is set for Saturday at 3 p.m. The winner will advance to take on No. 8 Montana State.

Despite finishing the regular season with a 8-3 record, Missouri State did not secure a national Top 8 seed.

Playoff Bound!



The Bears are back in the playoffs for the second year in a row! Missouri State will host UT-Martin in the first round.#WakeTheBears pic.twitter.com/ODdKc6qsVx — MO STATE Football (@MOStateFootball) November 21, 2021

