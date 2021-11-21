Advertisement

Missouri State football secures second straight FCS Playoffs bid, set to host UT Martin in first round

Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino walks on the sidelines in the first half of an NCAA...
Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino walks on the sidelines in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Bears have clinched a second straight bid to the FCS Playoffs after closing out the regular season Saturday.

Missouri State will host UT Martin in the first round of the FCS Playoffs. That matchup is set for Saturday at 3 p.m. The winner will advance to take on No. 8 Montana State.

Despite finishing the regular season with a 8-3 record, Missouri State did not secure a national Top 8 seed.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

The Missouri State football could secure its second Sunday after closing out the regular season Saturday.

Missouri State finished the 2021 regular season with an 8-3 record.

The field for the 2021 FCS Playoffs will be announced at 11:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 21 on ESPNU.

Eleven teams automatically qualified for the FCS Playoffs and 13 teams will receive an at-large berth.

Check back for updates on a possible second straight playoff bid for the Missouri State Bears.

