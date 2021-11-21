Advertisement

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Downtown Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield rings in the holiday season with the the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

City leaders and KY3 teamed up for a holiday special as the city carried out an annual tradition and lit up the tree at Park Central Square.

Check our slideshow for photos from the tree lighting ceremony.

Check out the video below for the lighting of the Christmas tree.

PHOTOS: Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Downtown Springfield
