Police: Homeowner shoots, kills man after assault outside of home in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a homeowner in south Springfield shot and killed a man Sunday morning who assaulted the homeowner after a confrontation outside of the home.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday outside of a home near the 800 block of East Morningside Street.

Investigators say a random man, who did not know the homeowner, knocked on the door and started talking with the homeowner outside. Police say an altercation emerged while the two talked.

Police say the man visiting the home reportedly assaulted the homeowner before the homeowner fatally shot him. It’s unknown if the homeowner suffered any injuries.

Officers have not identified any of the people involved in the shooting. Police have not yet determined if criminal charges will be filed in this investigation.

A heavy police presence remains on East Morningside Street in south Springfield while police investigate the scene. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area while police work to clear the area.

Additional details are limited at this time. We will update as more information becomes available.

