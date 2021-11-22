Advertisement

ACLU steps in after LGBTQ books pulled from Missouri schools

(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union on Monday sent a letter demanding a Kansas City, Missouri school district return two LGBTQ-themed books to library shelves.

The North Kansas City School District pulled “All Boys Aren’t Blue” and “Fun House” from high schools this month in response to parent complaints, the Kansas City Star has reported.

The district is reviewing the titles, and the books are expected to be discussed during a Monday school board meeting.

In a letter to school officials, the ACLU of Missouri said removing the books violates students’ First Amendment rights by restricting their access to ideas.

“Students must be free to access library books—without discrimination or censorship—that are LGBTQ+ affirming as well as books that provide an inclusive and accurate history of racism,” ACLU of Missouri Executive Director Luz María Henríquez said in a statement.

Students also are petitioning to have the books returned.

“All Boys Aren’t Blue” is a coming-of-age memoir about the author’s experience as a queer, Black adolescent. “Fun House” is about the author’s relationship with her gay father.

A district spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to an AP request for comment Monday.

