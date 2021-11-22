Advertisement

Authorities seize stolen catalytic converters, other stolen property from Greene County location

The Branson Police Department is seeing a crime trend hitting several other ozarks cities....
The Branson Police Department is seeing a crime trend hitting several other ozarks cities. There has been a big spike in catalytic converter thefts.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP/KY3) - Investigators say a property raid led to the seizure of more than 100 catalytic converters, weapons, and other stolen property.

Evan Marshall, 24, faces theft and gun charges.

Investigators say between October of 2019 and October of 2021 Marshall became the target of a federal investigation regarding the theft of catalytic converters. Investigators say he purchased the stolen catalytic converters as well as other stolen property.

Investigators say it was known for Marshall to withdraw $100,000 at a time during the investigation. Investigators say he was wired millions of dollars in currency through the two-year investigation.

