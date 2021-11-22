Care to Learn Closet Program expands to cover more schools in Springfield district

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Doug Pitt may be best-known as Brad Pitt’s brother but he is also well known as a successful businessman and philanthropist who’s given a lot back to the city of Springfield in making it a better place to live.

One of the most important ways he’s given back to the community is through a program he founded in 2008 called “Care to Learn”, an idea that came to him after attending a Chamber of Commerce meeting.

“I was sitting there and I just heard statistics on poverty in Springfield,” he recalled in a 2018 interview. “And living here all my life I was a little shocked honestly. Then I just heard some stories like a little boy wearing his mom’s jeans and being made fun of and I couldn’t shake it.”

So he got community leaders involved in his effort to help students quickly and quietly to protect the family’s privacy.

It’s objective?

“It’s really simple,” he said. “A child shows up at school with any health, hunger or hygiene need and we take care of it.”

Five years later in 2013 the Care to Learn added its “Closet Project” which places closets or spaces in schools offering direct assess to students who need clothing and other essentials such as shoes or hygiene products.

Originally only 14 of Springfield’s 50 public schools had the closets.

“But with the help of a COVID-19 grant through Springfield Public Schools we’re able to expand how many students we’re able to serve,” said Andrea Harp, Care to Learn’s Marketing and Communications Director. “And really wherever there’s a student and a school, there’s going to be a need.”

“They can come in here and get new clothes for whatever reason like bed bugs or things like that,” said Julie Murdock, the nurse at Pittman Elementary School in east Springfield. “I had a kiddo who came in and she was literally coming out of her shoes because there were so many holes in them. If they can’t afford things we take for granted like soap, deodorant, toothpaste or a toothbrush we’ve got it for them. I had a kiddo who didn’t even know how to brush his teeth. It’s heartbreaking.”

And just like Pitt, most of us don’t realize just how big the problem is in Springfield.

“So many of the kids who are going into the classroom have things going on that we don’t even know about,” Harp said.

“It happens a lot more than we think and to families that from outward appearances, you’d never know what was going on behind the scenes,” added Murdock.

One other thing you might not realize is how much difference a brush, a pair of underwear or a toothbrush can make in a youngster’s life. The people who work around them every day point out that it even makes a difference in a child’s ability to learn.

“If they have a need it’s right there on-site and they can get it taken care of,” Harp explained. “It means their anxiety is lessened. They don’t have to worry about what their peers are thinking.”

“And it takes that worry away so they can focus on learning,” Murdock said. “They’re so innocent and so happy just to get a tiny little thing of toothpaste because it’s something they haven’t had for so long.”

“Since we started in 2013 we’ve met over 1.5 million needs,” Harp added. “We know the number is probably even greater than that but the hope is we’ll be able to expand to even more schools. We’ve got to remind them that we’ve got their back, that someone out there is watching out for them.”

