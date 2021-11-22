Construction of new Christian County Ambulance District headquarters moving along; walls up

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The outline of a new building in Ozark is starting to take shape.

The site of the new Christian County Ambulance District headquarters is under construction. The walls of the new site have been going up for a few weeks, and will likely continue going up through December. The ambulance district broke ground at the new site this summer.

“This has been a project that we’ve been working on for a couple of years from the start by selling the old station and starting the project and moving over here to this location,” said CCAD Administrator Christie Thompson.

But a building is starting to take form.

“It’s exciting,” Thompson said. “We’ve worked on this project as a whole for a couple of years now from the very beginning. So to see it actually being constructed and everything go up, we’re excited to get this project completed and to have this building open for the community.”

Thompson said the new site will relocate to the old South Ozark headquarters, which used to sit along State Highway 14 east toward Sparta.

“It wasn’t the best location due to the growth of the Ozark area and Christian County as a whole,” she said. “This is a more centralized location for our response time. So it just all automatically means quicker response times to those of Ozark and the surrounding areas.”

The ambulance district covers 564 square miles and a population of 90,000.

“It’s huge to be able to have a headquarters station that’s centrally located not only within the county itself but also with rapid access to both Highway 14 with the east-west, as well as Highway 65 with the north-south,” said Don Gregory, Fire Marshal, and Asst. Fire Chief for the Ozark Fire Protection District. “It will allow for quicker response times for them to be able to render aid anywhere in the county.”

Gregory said his team works very closely with the Christian County Ambulance District.

“We have a great working relationship with Christian County Ambulance district,” he said. “They provide the ALS transport services here in Christian County. And the Ozark Fire District works closely with their personnel to provide medical assistance, render medical aid for all the citizens of not only Ozark but all of Christian County.”

Thompson said she hopes the site will also help CCAD’s partners just as much as the community.

“Putting us more centrally located means that the other first responders in the county get a quicker response by EMS as well,” she said.

The new facility will also feature a much larger community room as well.

“We have almost doubled the size of our last community room, which means we will have a larger space for community organizations and families to meet,” Thompson said. “That is a free space that we offer to anybody in Christian County to use for certain things.”

Thompson said the new site is expected to open in August of 2022.

