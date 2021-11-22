Firefighters investigate the death of a man at a business fire in Flippin, Ark.

FLIPPIN, Ark. (KY3) - Firefighters found the body of a woman at a business fire in Flippin.

The fire happened Saturday. Crews responded to the fire at Pappy’s Lawn Service and U-Haul around 2:30 a.m. When the first units arrived, they found the building engulfed in flames with the roof collapsed. The body of the victim was taken to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock to determine identity and the cause of death.

Pappy’s Lawn Service and U-Haul is a long-standing business in Flippin, residing in an old Dairy Queen built in the late 1980′s.

“A lot of times it depends on the structure and the architecture it has,” Flippin Fire Chief Glenn Chapman explained. “But given the age of the wood and the open floor plan that it had it’s not surprising it went up as quick as it did.”

According to owner Gary “Pappy” Foster, a contractor and a woman was residing in the business while building a new office on the property. He said the woman woke up to the building on fire. They proceeded to the back door. Foster says the woman became disoriented and separated from the man. It took crews over two hours to contain the flames.

Foster commended the response efforts of surrounding crews in Summit, Flippin, and Fairview.

“We have a good system in place to respond to surrounding structure fires and provide as much help needed to each other,” said Chief McFarland.

Summit Fire Department was the first on the scene. Chief Glenn Chapman says he has a good idea of how the fire started.

“All of our evidence is consistent with the what the gentleman inside had stated,” he said. “Possibly looking at either a propane heater or candles coming into contact with flammable materials.”

Despite the fire, Foster says Pappy’s is open and doing business. The investigation into how the fire started is ongoing, but so far they say there is no evidence of foul play.

