Firefighters report an uptick in fires across the Ozarks as colder weather approaches

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - As the colder weather approaches, more factors lead to fires.

Over the weekend of Nov. 19, the Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District responded to two different fires after not seeing any major fires for months.

“We had a fire this weekend at a barn but the cause is still to be determined,” said Fire Chief Richard Stirts. “We hadn’t had a fire here in our district in several months. Every time this cold weather comes we have a lot of fires. And doing some simple maintenance by yourself can help prevent that.”

The fire chief shared multiple safety protection tips.

“The number one problem we have is that people place extension cords on portable heaters and then they cover them with rugs or cover them up,” said Chief Stirts. “Also avoid extension cords and if you do go with an extension cord, make sure you have one of those heavy-duty appliance extension cords.”

The chief says to not cover your heaters with rugs or blankets and to make sure it has plenty of space around it.

Doing the correct maintenance around your house is also essential in avoiding fires during the season.

“Get the leaves away from your house so if there’s the fire they don’t burn up against it. And get your chimney cleaned, furnace checked out, change your filters and do all that prep work,” said Chief Stirts.

