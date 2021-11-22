Greene County judge orders ex-NFL star Dorial Green-Beckham jailed for probation violation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County judge ordered Ex-Mizzou and NFL star Dorial Green-Beckham jailed for violating a term of his probation.

Judge Jerry Harmison sentenced him to 180 days in the Greene County Jail.

In November 2019, a judge sentenced Green-Beckham to probation. He faced misdemeanor charges for resisting arrest and possessing 10 grams or less of marijuana. He was then on probation for a DWI in 2017.

University of Missouri police arrested Green-Beckham for marijuana possession while a student-athlete on the campus in 2012. His troubles led him to his dismissal from school.

Green-Beckham played professionally for the Tennessee Titans and the Philadelphia Eagles.

