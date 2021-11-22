Police investigate shooting during a disturbance at Springfield home as a homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say they are investigating a shooting at a home Sunday as a homicide.

Officers found Matthew Turner, 38, of Springfield dead from a gunshot wound at a home in the 800 block of East Morningside.

Investigators say a 911 caller claimed the man had been shot during a disturbance. Police interviewed the suspected shooter in the case. However, they did not make an arrest. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Detectives ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

This incident marks the 23rd homicide for 2021.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.