Police investigate shooting during a disturbance at Springfield home as a homicide

A heavy police presence has arrived to a home on East Morningside Street in south Springfield.
A heavy police presence has arrived to a home on East Morningside Street in south Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say they are investigating a shooting at a home Sunday as a homicide.

Officers found Matthew Turner, 38, of Springfield dead from a gunshot wound at a home in the 800 block of East Morningside.

Investigators say a 911 caller claimed the man had been shot during a disturbance. Police interviewed the suspected shooter in the case. However, they did not make an arrest. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Detectives ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

This incident marks the 23rd homicide for 2021.

