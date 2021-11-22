Advertisement

Investigators identify couple who died in house fire in West Plains, Mo.

(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a couple who died in a house fire Friday night in West Plains.

Marvin Lee Polzin, 79, and Linda Eileen Polzin, 75, died in the fire.

Firefighters responded to a home Friday night in the 1500 block of State Highway BB. A 911 caller stated the couple was stuck inside the burning home. The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the incident, assisted by the West Plains Police Department.

Members of the Caulfield Fire Department, Howell Rural Fire Department, Peace Valley Fire Department, Pomona Fire Department, Willow Springs Fire Department, and the Thayer Fire Department immediately responded to assist in battling the fire.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway at a home on East Morningside Street in south Springfield.
Police: Homeowner shoots, kills man after assault outside of home in south Springfield
Missouri man dies after being shot by his 2-year-old child
Jake Patterson.
Rogersville man charged with sexual exploitation of three children
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute
A man is hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash Saturday evening on Sunshine Street.
Man hospitalized after losing control of motorcycle in Springfield

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes heads off the field following a 19-9 victory...
Analysis: Some teams just needed more time to bloom
Trial to begin on Arkansas law banning mask mandates
Man critically injured after being struck near Chiefs game
Missouri Highway Patrol closes James River Freeway near Springfield, Mo.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes lanes of traffic on James River Freeway west of Springfield