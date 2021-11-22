Investigators identify couple who died in house fire in West Plains, Mo.

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a couple who died in a house fire Friday night in West Plains.

Marvin Lee Polzin, 79, and Linda Eileen Polzin, 75, died in the fire.

Firefighters responded to a home Friday night in the 1500 block of State Highway BB. A 911 caller stated the couple was stuck inside the burning home. The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the incident, assisted by the West Plains Police Department.

Members of the Caulfield Fire Department, Howell Rural Fire Department, Peace Valley Fire Department, Pomona Fire Department, Willow Springs Fire Department, and the Thayer Fire Department immediately responded to assist in battling the fire.

