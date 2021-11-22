Judge delivers verdict in the trial of man wanted for killing Republic, Mo. man

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County judge found a man guilty of stabbing to death a Republic man in 2017.

Christopher Manuel, 39, faced second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Bill Dauzat, 56.

In Sept. 2017, police found Dauzat’s body underneath his home’s carport near the intersection of South Main Avenue and Brooks Street in Republic. Investigators determined Dauzat died of stab wounds.

Investigators say Dauzat’s estranged wife told investigators he was planning to show someone named “Chris” a rental property at 302 South Main. She told authorities someone had dropped Dauzat’s phone off to her because he had left it behind.

Judge Calvin Holden will sentence Manuel in January.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.