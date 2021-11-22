Advertisement

Missouri police chiefs want changes to new gun law

Guns generic
Guns generic(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri police chiefs say a new law banning local police from enforcing federal gun laws is making it harder to fight crime.

The Kansas City Star reports the Missouri Police Chiefs Association wrote a letter to Republican state lawmakers about the law. Police chiefs say the law is confusing and has unintended consequences. They want lawmakers to make clear which federal gun crimes local police can help with, along with other changes.

Police departments risk getting sued and fined as much as $50,000 if officers break the law.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway at a home on East Morningside Street in south Springfield.
Police: Homeowner shoots, kills man after assault outside of home in south Springfield
Missouri man dies after being shot by his 2-year-old child
Jake Patterson.
Rogersville man charged with sexual exploitation of three children
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 700 new cases; Arkansas adds 300+ new cases
Christopher Manuel.
Judge delivers verdict in the trial of man wanted for killing Republic, Mo. man
Evan Marshall, 24, faces theft and gun charges.
Authorities seize stolen catalytic converters, other stolen property from Greene County location
ACLU steps in after LGBTQ books pulled from Missouri schools