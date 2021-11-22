Northwest Arkansas lawmaker who left GOP won’t run for re-election

Advertisement

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2015 file photo, Sen. Jim Hendren, R-Gravette, speaks in the Senate chamber at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Hendren, a longtime Arkansas legislator and nephew of the state's Republican governor said Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, he's leaving the GOP, citing Donald Trump's rhetoric and the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol by the former president's supporters. Hendren closed the door on seeking the party's nomination for governor next year, but not as an independent.
By Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A longtime state legislator who left the Republican Party earlier this year following the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol says he won’t run for re-election next year in the Arkansas Senate.

Sen. Jim Hendren announced Monday that he would not seek another term representing northwest Arkansas in the Senate.

Hendren is a former president of the state Senate who has served in the chamber since 2013. Previously, he had served in the state House of representatives from 1995 until 1999. He is the nephew of Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Hendren left the GOP in February, citing the deadly riot at the Capitol and then-President Donald Trump’s rhetoric.

In his announcement Monday, Hendren did not offer specifics on his future plans but said he planned to do more work with his nonprofit, Common Ground Arkansas.

“Of course, that drive to serve isn’t gone,” he said in a statement. “I believe Common Ground has real solutions for Arkansas, and I’m dedicated to helping us build a more unified future together.”

