Officials say no kids aboard school bus involved in crash in Springfield

The crash happened near the intersection of Kearney and Grant.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public School leaders say no students were on a school bus involved in a crash Monday morning.

The other driver of a large truck hit the back of the bus. The bus had to be towed.

