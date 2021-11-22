Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. taking appointments for booster shots for all adults

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Following state approval on Friday, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department is ready to take appointments for Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all individuals 18 and up.

The state approval follows the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emergency authorization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) unanimous decision to endorse the booster for all adults.

This approval comes at a critical time as the holiday season approaches and families from across the country travel to see each other. It is recommended that adults who choose between Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna should wait at least six months after their second dose to receive the booster, and those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine need to wait two months after their immunization before getting a booster. The booster does not have to be the same brand as the vaccine received originally.

Individuals 18 and up who have questions about the COVID-19 booster dose are encouraged to contact their health care provider.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will extend its current Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna booster shots to all individuals 18 and older at the Health Department Vaccination Clinic (1425 E. Battlefield) by appointment only beginning this week. Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the vaccine clinic will be closed Thursday, November 25, and Friday, November 26. To book your appointment, visit vaccine417.com or call the COVID-19 Regional Call Center at 417-874-1211.

Health leaders also developed guidance to keep the community safe during the holidays. CLICK HERE.

