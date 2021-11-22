Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes lanes of traffic on James River Freeway west of Springfield

(AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT has closed all lanes of traffic on James River Freeway west of Springfield after an injury crash.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. between I-44 and State Highway MM.

Investigators say it is an injury crash. They say a semi rolled over. MoDOT expects cleanup could take hours.

