Victory Mission helps feed Springfield community, serving hundreds this holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Victory Mission and Ministry in Springfield is serving hundreds of people this holiday season, partnering with local organizations ahead of Thanksgiving.

The organization offered meals Sunday through its outdoor drive-thru event at the Central Assembly of God church in Springfield. Pastors and volunteers say its important to give back to the community.

“The feeling that comes from helping our neighbors is something that cannot be explained,” said Pastor David Jayne with Central Assembly. “We enjoy the fact that we can do whatever it is to help, and we are able to give to those in need.”

The food handouts took place drive-thru style. Organizers handed out food baskets for 200 people Sunday.

““I love being involved in the community,” said volunteer Jada Pothina. “It’s a great way to give back and express how happy we are to be a part of the community and to give back.”

Victory Mission are hoping to help around 1,400 Springfield community members ahead of the holidays through several events.

“We plan on being very busy with our upcoming events and will be handing out thousands of meals,” said John Pace with Victory Mission. “Our mission is every life has purpose. We work to minister to people and equip to them to have a better life.”

“Victory’s partnerships with local churches through the holiday season, and year-round with the mobile pantry, are vital to our mission,” said Mindy McDonald, Marketing Director at Victory Mission. “We must build intentional relationships with people we serve in order to help them find freedom from seemingly hopeless situations.”

According to a news release here are the upcoming events through which Victory Mission is offering help:

● Sunday, Nov. 21 - Central Assembly of God (1326 N. Campbell Ave.)

● Monday, Nov. 22 - Life360 House (2156 E. Monroe St.)

● Tuesday, Nov. 23 - Hope & Anchor Church (2343 W. Olive St.)

● Wednesday, Nov. 24 - Grace United Methodist (600 S. Jefferson Ave.)

● Wednesday, Nov. 24 - Passion Assembly of God (806 N. Forest Ave.)

● Friday, Nov. 26 - The Well Church (720 East Norton Rd.)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.