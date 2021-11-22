Advertisement

Woman charged in Nov. 8 assault in Springfield’s Rountree neighborhood

Jimicia Wells.
Jimicia Wells.(Greene County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prosecutors have charged a woman accused of assaulting a woman walking in the Rountree Neighborhood in Springfield.

Jimicia Wells, 29, of Springfield, has been charged with one count of first-degree assault. She is being held at the Greene County Jail without bond.

Investigators say the attack on November 8 was a case of mistaken identity at the corner of Meadowmere and Pickwick. The victim, a 30-year-old woman, told KY3 News she was visiting from New York. She said she was grabbed by the ponytail and shoved to the concrete. Neighbors heard the screams. The victim told both KY3 News and police she did not know the attacker.

Security camera video captured the attack.

