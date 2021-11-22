Advertisement

ON YOUR SIDE: Branson, Mo. police share ways to curb porch pirates

By Madison Horner
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Beware of porch pirates as the holiday shopping season gets going.

The Branson Police Department says it’s common for thieves to take advantage of the packages on your porch around the holidays.

How do you protect your packages once they get to your doorstep? Police say to sign up for delivery notifications, send packages to a P.O. box or secured location. Place a hold on your mail and delivery services if traveling out of town. And install a doorbell camera.

“It’s motion detected so anybody that comes up here you can see it so if somebody did, unfortunately, come up here and we weren’t here at least you could see who it was and that would probably help the cops,” said Mark Jensen.

It is also good to let your neighbors know when a package shows up at the door.

”Anytime we see a package that’s been left outside, I’ll even text our next-door neighbors and say, hey just wanted you to know it’s been delivered even if I didn’t know they were necessarily expecting something.” said Joey Thorsen.

Branson Lieutenant E.J. Jones says if you notice your package has been stolen, you can call 911 to report it or fill out a crime report online. CLICK HERE for that form.

