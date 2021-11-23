MISSING TEENAGER: Baxter County authorities searching for missing teenager

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office and the Gassville Police Department asks the public for any information on the disappearance of a teenager.

Authorities say Haley Shell, 15, was last seen in Gassville on Friday, October 1.

Police entered and listed her as missing with the National Crime Information Center and with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Since that time, authorities have been working jointly, assisted by the Arkansas State Police and the United States Marshals Office, to investigate Shell’s disappearance.

Investigators say they have spent hundreds of manhours following up on leads and conducting multiple interviews. They say many search warrants and subpoenas have been issued and served on residence(s), cellular phones, other electronic devices, email accounts, and social media accounts, searching for any evidence or clues.

In addition to the regular Baxter County Sheriff’s Office phone numbers, information can be provided to the tip phone line (870) 424-4636 (INFO) or anonymously through the tip form on our website at: https://www.baxtercountysheriff.com/crime-tips

Tips and information may also be sent via email to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Investigation Division at: cid@baxtercountysheriff.com

