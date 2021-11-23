Advertisement

CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards announces dismissal of employees failing to get COVID-19 vaccination

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards announced the dismissal of 64 employees in the health care system for failing to vaccinate for COVID-19.

CoxHealth asked its employees to get the first COVID-19 vaccination shot by October 15. This decision applied to all physicians, vendors, students, and employees who are on CoxHealth’s campuses. The final number of employees deciding against the vaccine was .51%. The system employs 12,500.

In a tweet on Twitter Tuesday, Edwards noted hospitals have required employee vaccinations for decades. He added patients should not be disclosed to a deadly illness.

