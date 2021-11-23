Advertisement

Elevate Branson accepting sign-ups for annual Thanksgiving drive-through and delivery dinner

By Madison Horner
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Elevate Branson will hold its 14th annual “Love Your Neighbor” free Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday.

Executive Director Bryan Stallings says there is a growing need for food assistance in the community. The organization is ready to serve those in need this holiday season.

“Thanksgiving is just a hard time for a lot of people,” Bryan Stalling said. “I mean, if you’re isolated in a motel room, you’re separated from family, it can just be very difficult.”

Stallings says the drive-through dinner will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Parish Center across the street from the Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Volunteers will also be delivering meals to people living in extended-stay motels and apartments in Branson.

”We have a large number of people that live in motels here in Branson and a lot of them are frontline workers because Branson has such a shortage of affordable housing,” Stallings said.

This can create many challenges for Branson residents.

”When you think about a motel room, you don’t have a full kitchen, so how are you going to fix your thanksgiving meal?,” Stallings said.

Elevate Branson is expecting to serve 700 to 1,000 meals on Thursday. The organization is accepting donations to fund the meal. You can even sponsor a plate for $25.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, Elevate wasn’t able to use as many volunteers as they have in the past.

”In the past, we would use 200-300 volunteers,” Stalling said. “We’re really down to about 50 and those positions have all been filled.”

Stallings says they ask people to call Elevate Branson on Thanksgiving day and tell them where you’re located and how many meals you need to be brought to you.

Elevate Branson’s number is 417-335-9915.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorial Green-Beckham/Greene County Jail
Greene County judge orders ex-NFL star Dorial Green-Beckham jailed for probation violation
Evan Marshall, 24, faces theft and gun charges.
Authorities seize stolen catalytic converters, other stolen property from Greene County location
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Missouri Highway Patrol closes James River Freeway near Springfield, Mo.
Semi crashes on James River Freeway west of Springfield
Investigation underway at a home on East Morningside Street in south Springfield.
Police: Homeowner shoots, kills man after assault outside of home in south Springfield

Latest News

Elevate Branson still accepting sign ups for annual Thanksgiving drive-through and delivery dinner
Springfield city leaders consider new flag design
City leaders in Springfield will soon decide whether or not to replace the city’s flag with an...
Springfield city leaders consider new flag design
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,350+ new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 700 new cases