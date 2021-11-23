Elevate Branson accepting sign-ups for annual Thanksgiving drive-through and delivery dinner

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Elevate Branson will hold its 14th annual “Love Your Neighbor” free Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday.

Executive Director Bryan Stallings says there is a growing need for food assistance in the community. The organization is ready to serve those in need this holiday season.

“Thanksgiving is just a hard time for a lot of people,” Bryan Stalling said. “I mean, if you’re isolated in a motel room, you’re separated from family, it can just be very difficult.”

Stallings says the drive-through dinner will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Parish Center across the street from the Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Volunteers will also be delivering meals to people living in extended-stay motels and apartments in Branson.

”We have a large number of people that live in motels here in Branson and a lot of them are frontline workers because Branson has such a shortage of affordable housing,” Stallings said.

This can create many challenges for Branson residents.

”When you think about a motel room, you don’t have a full kitchen, so how are you going to fix your thanksgiving meal?,” Stallings said.

Elevate Branson is expecting to serve 700 to 1,000 meals on Thursday. The organization is accepting donations to fund the meal. You can even sponsor a plate for $25.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, Elevate wasn’t able to use as many volunteers as they have in the past.

”In the past, we would use 200-300 volunteers,” Stalling said. “We’re really down to about 50 and those positions have all been filled.”

Stallings says they ask people to call Elevate Branson on Thanksgiving day and tell them where you’re located and how many meals you need to be brought to you.

Elevate Branson’s number is 417-335-9915.

