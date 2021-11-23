Advertisement

Garth Brooks announces historic concert at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.

FILE - This March 14, 2019 file photo shows Garth Brooks performing at the iHeartRadio Music...
FILE - This March 14, 2019 file photo shows Garth Brooks performing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles. Brooks is holding a concert in Nashville,Tenn., that will be played at 300 drive-in theaters across the country. Tickets will cost $100 per passenger car or truck. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - Garth Brooks will make history inside Razorback Stadium on the University of Arkansas campus.

The Oklahoma native announced he will play at the stadium on April 23 at 7 p.m. This is the first-ever independently scheduled concert inside the stadium.

Brooks, the No. 1 selling solo artist in American history with over 157 million records sold, will make history when he performs in the round on the field at Razorback Stadium. He will play in the state of Arkansas for the first time in seven years.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. You can buy by visiting ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, calling the Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster at 877.654.2784, or by using the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device. Fans may purchase up to eight tickets for an all-inclusive price of $94.95 each. Before tickets go on sale, fans are encouraged to visit ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks and click on On Sale Tips & Hints to create an account or refresh their existing Ticketmaster account.

