Garth Brooks announces historic concert at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - Garth Brooks will make history inside Razorback Stadium on the University of Arkansas campus.

The Oklahoma native announced he will play at the stadium on April 23 at 7 p.m. This is the first-ever independently scheduled concert inside the stadium.

Brooks, the No. 1 selling solo artist in American history with over 157 million records sold, will make history when he performs in the round on the field at Razorback Stadium. He will play in the state of Arkansas for the first time in seven years.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. You can buy by visiting ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, calling the Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster at 877.654.2784, or by using the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device. Fans may purchase up to eight tickets for an all-inclusive price of $94.95 each. Before tickets go on sale, fans are encouraged to visit ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks and click on On Sale Tips & Hints to create an account or refresh their existing Ticketmaster account.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.