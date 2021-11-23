Advertisement

Holiday travel picking back up across the U.S.

Thanksgiving is here and millions of Americans are heading out to spend the holiday with family...
Thanksgiving is here and millions of Americans are heading out to spend the holiday with family and friends.(KOCO)
By KOCO Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KOCO) - Thanksgiving is here and millions of Americans are heading out to spend the holiday with family and friends, but analysts are saying travel numbers are high.

It’s a time for family and for many it’s simply a time for travel. And this year will be a busy one.

“It’s crazy. You just gotta arrive early,” says holiday traveler Lori Knighton.

This year, airports are seeing traveler numbers similar to those from before the pandemic.

On Friday, TSA screened more than 2.2 million people and on Saturday, more than 2 million people.

“Orlando was very busy. Lots of people lots of traffic but, you know, it’s like pre-pandemic,” Knighton said.

Holiday traveler Rex Allen pointed out the safety and precautions travelers must be prepared for this season.

“We’ve tried to take all the precautions and prepare the way they tell you to. That’s all you can do and hope for the best,” Allen said.

On the road, AAA says more people are traveling this year, but the majority are deciding to stay home.

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorial Green-Beckham/Greene County Jail
Greene County judge orders ex-NFL star Dorial Green-Beckham jailed for probation violation
Evan Marshall, 24, faces theft and gun charges.
Authorities seize stolen catalytic converters, other stolen property from Greene County location
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Missouri Highway Patrol closes James River Freeway near Springfield, Mo.
Semi crashes on James River Freeway west of Springfield
Investigation underway at a home on East Morningside Street in south Springfield.
Police: Homeowner shoots, kills man after assault outside of home in south Springfield

Latest News

Judge schedules preliminary hearing for Timothy Norton in case of Cassidy Rainwater’s death
Missouri State University prepares for first football home playoff game in 3 decades
Whataburger submits plans for a new franchise in Republic, Mo.
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, Tina Killebrew, a certified medical assistant,...
Vaccines making Thanksgiving easier, but hot spots remain