Huge first half leads Florida State past Missouri

(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Polite scored 14 points to lead four in double figures and Florida State blew past Missouri 81-58 on Monday night in the championship game of the Jacksonville Classic.

Polite made 6 of 9 shots from the field and 2 of 3 3-pointers. Cam’Ron Fletcher added 12 points and Malik Osborne and Matthew Cleveland scored 10 each. Osborne had a game-high seven rebounds.

Florida State (4-1) led 16-10 with 12:38 remaining in the first half before blowing the game wide open. The Seminoles went on an 11-0 run the next four minutes on the way to a 44-23 halftime lead. The Seminoles shot 64% in the first half and forced 13 turnovers.

Missouri got as close as 20 points, 56-36, with 13:10 remaining in the game but the Seminoles extended their lead to 79-51 with 2:13 to go.

Amari Davis scored 14 points for the Tigers (3-2) and Kobe Brown had 13.

Florida State finished at 61% from the field and Missouri shot 38%.

—-

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

