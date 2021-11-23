Advertisement

Judge exonerates Missouri man convicted in 3 killings

FILE- In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kevin Strickland is pictured in an interview room at...
FILE- In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kevin Strickland is pictured in an interview room at Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron, Mo. A Missouri appeals court on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, denied the state attorney general's request to recuse all Jackson County judges from presiding over an upcoming evidentiary hearing for Kevin Strickland who the county prosecutor says was wrongfully convicted in a triple homicide more than 40 years ago. (James Wooldridge/The Kansas City Star via AP, File)((James Wooldridge/The Kansas City Star via AP, File))
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man who has been jailed for more than 40 years for three murders was wrongfully convicted in 1979 and will be released, a Missouri judge ruled Tuesday.

Kevin Strickland, 62, has always maintained that he was home watching television and had nothing to do with the killings, which happened when he was 18 years old.

Judge James Welsh, a retired Missouri Court of Appeals judge, ruled after a three-day evidentiary hearing requested by a Jackson County prosecutor who said evidence used to convict Strickland had been recanted or disproven since his 1979 conviction.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt fought efforts led by Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker and other legal and political leaders to free Strickland. Schmitt, a Republican running for the U.S. Senate, said Strickland was guilty. Gov. Mike Parson declined Strickland’s clemency requests.

Strickland was convicted in the deaths of Larry Ingram, 21; John Walker, 20; and Sherrie Black, 22, at a home in Kansas City.

The evidentiary hearing focused largely on previous testimony from Cynthia Douglas, the only person to survive the April 25, 1978, shootings. She initially identified Strickland as one of four men who shot the victims and testified to that during his two trials.

But she later said she was pressured by police to choose Strickland and tried for years to alert political and legal experts to help her prove she had identified the wrong man, according to testimony during the hearing from her family, friends and a co-worker. Douglas died in 2015.

During the hearing, attorneys for the Missouri Attorney General’s office argued that Strickland’s advocates had not provided any kind of paper trail that proved Douglas tried to recant her identification of Strickland, saying the theory was based on “hearsay, upon hearsay, upon hearsay,”

Two other men convicted in the killings later insisted that Strickland wasn’t at the crime scene, The Kansas City Star reported. They named two other suspects, who were never charged.

During his testimony, Strickland denied suggestions that he offered Douglas $300 to “keep her mouth shut,” and said he had never visited the house where the murders occurred before they happened.

Strickland is Black, and his first trial ended in a hung jury when the only Black juror, a woman, held out for acquittal. After his second trial in 1979, he was convicted by an all-white jury of one count of capital murder and two counts of second-degree murder.

In May, Peters Baker announced that a review of the case led her to believe that Strickland was innocent.

In June, the Missouri Supreme Court declined to hear Strickland’s petition.

In August, Peters Baker used a new state law to seek the evidentiary hearing in Jackson County, where Strickland was convicted. The law allows local prosecutors to challenge convictions if they believe the defendant did not commit the crime. It was the first time — and so far the only time — that a prosecutor has used the law to fight a previous conviction.

The hearing was delayed several times by motions filed by Schmitt’s office, one of which successfully argued to have all judges in the 16th Circuit, which includes Jackson County, recused from the hearings, citing a letter in which the circuit’s presiding judge said he agreed Strickland should be exonerated. Welsh was then appointed to preside over the hearing.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorial Green-Beckham/Greene County Jail
Greene County judge orders ex-NFL star Dorial Green-Beckham jailed for probation violation
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Missouri Highway Patrol closes James River Freeway near Springfield, Mo.
Semi crashes on James River Freeway west of Springfield
Evan Marshall, 24, faces theft and gun charges.
Authorities seize stolen catalytic converters, other stolen property from Greene County location
Investigation underway at a home on East Morningside Street in south Springfield.
Police: Homeowner shoots, kills man after assault outside of home in south Springfield

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold front Wednesday night
Much cooler by Thursday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Turning warmer again before rain
Greene County Commission
Missouri’s auditor finds Greene County taxpayers footed $25,000 legal bill tied to 2017 ballot measure; county commission responds
Cox health CEO Steve Edwards tweeted that 187 Covid positive patients were hospitalized for...
CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards announces dismissal of employees failing to get COVID-19 vaccination