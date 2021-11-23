MoDOT honors fallen Greene County deputy with 2 memorial highway signs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT honored the memory of fallen Greene County Deputy Aaron Roberts.

MoDOT crews on Monday placed two memorial signs paying tribute to the deputy. You can find them on State Highway H. One is near I-44 and the other is near Farm Road 88.

The father and husband died in the line of duty on September 7, 2018. Deputy Roberts drowned as floodwaters swept away his patrol car as he was responding to a call.

