Police investigate shooting in north Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting in north Springfield.

Officers responded to the scene near Lee and Nettleton around 3:30 p.m. Police found a man who suffered a gunshot wound to his hand. Police say the man was in a fight with three men.

Police arrested one man at another nearby scene. Police say they are looking for two others who were with the shooter at the time.

