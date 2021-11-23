Police investigate shooting in north Springfield
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting in north Springfield.
Officers responded to the scene near Lee and Nettleton around 3:30 p.m. Police found a man who suffered a gunshot wound to his hand. Police say the man was in a fight with three men.
Police arrested one man at another nearby scene. Police say they are looking for two others who were with the shooter at the time.
