Advertisement

Police investigate shooting in north Springfield

Police investigate shooting in north Springfield.
Police investigate shooting in north Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting in north Springfield.

Officers responded to the scene near Lee and Nettleton around 3:30 p.m. Police found a man who suffered a gunshot wound to his hand. Police say the man was in a fight with three men.

Police arrested one man at another nearby scene. Police say they are looking for two others who were with the shooter at the time.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorial Green-Beckham/Greene County Jail
Greene County judge orders ex-NFL star Dorial Green-Beckham jailed for probation violation
Evan Marshall, 24, faces theft and gun charges.
Authorities seize stolen catalytic converters, other stolen property from Greene County location
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Missouri Highway Patrol closes James River Freeway near Springfield, Mo.
Semi crashes on James River Freeway west of Springfield
Investigation underway at a home on East Morningside Street in south Springfield.
Police: Homeowner shoots, kills man after assault outside of home in south Springfield

Latest News

Consider buying a delivery box.
Consumer Reports: Three ways to stop porch pirates
Much cooler by Thursday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Wednesday Night Early Thanksgiving Morning
Historic Nars Cemetery cleaned up
Volunteers help clear brush at the Nars Cemetery as apart of a project along the Buffalo...
Volunteers clean up historic cemetery along the Buffalo National River