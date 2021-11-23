Advertisement

Springfield city leaders consider new flag design

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Springfield will soon decide whether or not to replace the city’s flag with an updated version.

A group in 2017 began selling a newly designed flag for the city of Springfield. Some have considered it the informal Springfield flag ever since.

City council members on Tuesday discussed a resolution or bill paving the way for public comment on the issue. Springfield city leaders say it’s important to assure everyone has a say in the future of the city’s flag. The city is targeting a mid-December launch for the public comment period with a potential council vote on the issue in early 2022.

