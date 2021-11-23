Advertisement

Suspect in 6 killings across Missouri, Kansas pleads not guilty to federal charge

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Perez Reed, who turns 26 on November...
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Perez Reed, who turns 26 on November 10, with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action.(KMOV/CBS)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man accused of killing four people in the St. Louis area and two in a Kansas suburb of Kansas City has pleaded not guilty to a federal gun charge.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 26-year-old Perez Deshay Reed entered the plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis. He remains jailed without bond. The federal charge accuses Reed of transporting a gun across state lines with the intent to commit a felony.

Reed is accused of fatally shooting two people in St. Louis city, two in St. Louis County and two in Kansas City, Kansas. The shootings prompted the FBI to refer to him as an alleged serial killer.

