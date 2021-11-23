Advertisement

Trial on Arkansas mask-mandate ban wraps up with no ruling

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge is considering whether to strike down a state law he’s temporarily blocked that bans mask mandates by schools and other governmental entities.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox heard arguments Monday over the law, which has been on hold since August when Fox issued a preliminary injunction preventing the state from enforcing the mask ban.

On Monday, state health officials said that schools that did not require masks had a 25% higher rate of virus transmission than schools that did, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Fox did not issue a ruling Monday and set a Dec. 10 deadline for both sides to submit final written arguments.

In August, Fox ruled the law violates Arkansas’ constitution, saying it discriminates between public and private school students. He said it also infringes on the governor’s emergency powers, as well as the authority of county officials and the state Supreme Court.

More than 100 school districts and public charter schools approved mask mandates following Fox’s order, though many lifted or relaxed them as the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases decreased.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed the ban into law in April, but he has since said he regretted that decision and agreed with Fox’s ruling against it.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorial Green-Beckham/Greene County Jail
Greene County judge orders ex-NFL star Dorial Green-Beckham jailed for probation violation
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Missouri Highway Patrol closes James River Freeway near Springfield, Mo.
Semi crashes on James River Freeway west of Springfield
Investigation underway at a home on East Morningside Street in south Springfield.
Police: Homeowner shoots, kills man after assault outside of home in south Springfield
Evan Marshall, 24, faces theft and gun charges.
Authorities seize stolen catalytic converters, other stolen property from Greene County location

Latest News

Health leaders are worried about the amount of vaccine misinformation that could keep people...
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. taking appointments for booster shots for all adults
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 700 new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 300 new cases
Trial to begin on Arkansas law banning mask mandates
(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Arkansas panel delays vote on agencies’ vaccine requirements