West Plains native, former MLB player & manager Bill Virdon dies

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Former Major League Baseball player and manager Bill Virdon has passed away at the age of 90.

Virdon was born in West Plains and later became a Springfield resident.

Virdon earned the 1955 National League Rookie of the Year award while playing for the St. Louis Cardinals. He hit .281 with 17 home runs and 68 RBI in his first season.

He played 11 seasons in the major leagues, mostly for the Pittsburgh Pirates. After his playing days were over, Virdon managed the Pirates, Houston Astros, New York Yankees, and Montreal Expos.

Via the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame:

Bill Virdon grew up in West Plains, MO, and has been a life-long resident of Springfield. He attended Drury College before beginning his baseball career. One of the finest defensive center fielders to every play the game, Virdon spent most of an 11 year playing career with the Pittsburgh Pirates and also served as the club’s batting and outfield coach for four seasons and as manager for two campaigns.

A lifetime .267 batter, Virdon hit 91 homers and collected 502 runs batted in while playing in 1,583 major league games. He won a Gold Glove in 1962. In 1956, he compiled a career-high .319 batting mark to finish second in the N.L. batting race beating Milwaukee’s Hank Aaron. He batted .264 with eight homers and 40 RBI for the 1960 World Champion Pirates.

After his playing days, Virdon became a manager in the major leagues. He managed the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1972-’73, the New York Yankees in 1974-’75, the Houston Astros during the 1975 through 1982 seasons and the Montreal Expos during the 1983-’84 season.

