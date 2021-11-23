Whataburger submits plans for a new franchise in Republic, Mo.

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Whataburger is eyeing the city of Republic for its latest restaurant in the Ozarks.

The city of Republic’s Project Tracker shows the burger joint submitted plans for a proposed restaurant at 1371 US Highway 60. That address is located next to the Lowe’s Home Improvement store. The city of Republic says the plans are under review.

Whataburger has recently expanded into Missouri, opening new restaurants in the Kansas City area. Whataburger has multiple locations in northwest Arkansas.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.