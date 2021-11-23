Willard man working on recovering from a fall from a roof; hopes to walk again

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Willard man is working on his recovery after a frightening fall at work.

Dave Betts is a roofer with a local contractor. He fell more than ten feet severely injuring his back.

“He kissed me goodbye and headed out the door. The rest of the morning was normal,” said Dave’s wife Candice Betts.

She says Friday, October 22 started out just like any other day until she received an unexpected phone call.

“I just knew that something wasn’t right,” she said.

She says that after Dave tied up and secured himself he reached out to help a co-worker who was slipping off the roof. He ended up falling himself, landing on a scissor lift.

“Dave just clear as day said Candice I have fallen and I can’t feel my legs. I need you to come here. I’m so scared,” she explained.

Betts says doctors told her husband that he broke his back and that he may never walk again.

She said, “We sat during his ICU days and his days in the hospital and just balled our eyes out and thought life was over. How is he ever going to go on?

“Just one split second can change everything,” said Shelly Phillips.

She and her husband Ed Phillips, owners of Cardinal Roofing, say news of Dave Betts’ accident hit everyone hard.

“Having a good safety program for 20 years, yes, something can happen,” said Ed Phillips.

They are taking the necessary precautions to reiterate the importance of their safety program to workers.

Shelly Phillips said, “After this you have to step back and see what a change it made in such a quick minute.”

Now the focus shifts to Dave’s recovery efforts.

“If anyone can Dave can. We’ll just start with that. That says it all about Dave Betts,” said Ed Phillips.

Candice Betts said, “He’s learning in days what they assumed would take weeks to learn.”

He says Dave is making great strides while at a rehabilitation facility in Nebraska.

“He is so driven that he will make this happen. He will walk again. If we ever have this conversation again it’ll be with him in front of us,” said Ed Phillips.

Candice Betts said, “He wants to help other people when he’s done. He wants to show them a positive attitude goes a long way. You can do whatever you set your mind to. Even though things are different and you have to change your plan there’s still a plan. You can still go on living and be happy. He’s going to go on to do great things.

The Phillps’ say the entire roofing industry, even competitors, have been lending their support to them and to the Betts family.

Candice Betts says she expects to have her husband home in just a few weeks hopefully in time for Christmas.

We’ll be sure to keep tabs on his progress.

