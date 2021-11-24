4 kids, 2 adults injured after deer crashes into minivan north of Springfield

NEAR EBENEZER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a crash involving a minivan and a deer injured four children and two adults.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. on U.S. 13 near Farm Road 94 north of Springfield.

Investigators say the deer ran into the side of the van, breaking a glass window. They say the injuries mainly include cuts and abrasions from the glass.

