4 kids, 2 adults injured after deer crashes into minivan north of Springfield

The crash happened around 2 p.m. on U.S. 13 near Farm Road 94 north of Springfield.
The crash happened around 2 p.m. on U.S. 13 near Farm Road 94 north of Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEAR EBENEZER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a crash involving a minivan and a deer injured four children and two adults.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. on U.S. 13 near Farm Road 94 north of Springfield.

Investigators say the deer ran into the side of the van, breaking a glass window. They say the injuries mainly include cuts and abrasions from the glass.

