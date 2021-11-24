Central Taney County Fire Protection District advises not to burn as fire threats remain high

KISSEE MILLS, Mo. (KY3) - High winds across the Ozarks have created a threat of wildfires.

Central Taney County Fire Protection District Fire Chief Douglas Bower says the district does not have a burn ban in effect, but with wind speeds increasing there are a few things to keep in mind while burning.

“With things being dry and of course grass turning brown this time of year, it’s pretty easy to get a good fire going,” Chief Bower said.

He says the number one rule is to never leave a fire unattended.

”That is how fires can get out of control before people realize they have gotten out of control,” Chief Bower said.

If you are open-burning in a burn barrel or fire pit you should always put a cover over the flame.

”That will help keep the embers from being able to fly out in the wind, because all it takes is one ember to spread into the woods and begin a forest fire,” Chief Bower said.

The fire district says when wind speeds go above seven to 10 miles per hour, it creates a higher risk for a fire.

”When they’re talking about gusts of 25 to 30 miles per hour, I definitely recommend not to do any burning under any high wind conditions.”

Bower also encourages families to keep a close eye on the food they’re cooking on Thanksgiving.

You should also make sure your outlets aren’t being overrun by appliances.

”Extension cords being run so we can run more Crock-Pot and different food items,” Chief Bower said.

He says if a fire does start do not try to stop it if it’s already out of control, it can make it even worse.

”Don’t place yourself in harms way, because the biggest thing is safety for the people,” said Chief Bower.

It’s also important to check the direction of the wind before starting a fire, this can keep guests safe from smoke around a fire pit.

