A closer look at the relationship between 2 Dallas County men charged with the murder of Cassidy Rainwater

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tuesday kidnapping turned murder suspect Timothy Norton went in front of a Dallas County judge.

Norton is being held at the Greene County Jail. He appeared in court via video chat and said very little, answering just yes or no questions.

His attorney, Branden Twibell, explained to Judge Lisa Henderson that Norton will waive his right to the reading of the newest formal charges levied against him.

Last week, Dallas County Prosecutor Jonathan Barker announced that Norton’s original charge of kidnapping has been amended to include more serious charges including first degree murder.

Norton and his co-defendant James Phelps were arrested in September in connection with the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater.

DNA tests confirmed that remains found in a freezer belonging to Phelps were Rainwaters’.

During our exclusive interview last week with Dallas County Sheriff Scott Rice we asked about the connection between the two men.

“They’ve known each other quite a long time,” he said.

He says the pair has a long history.

“From what I understand they were classmates in school. Over the years they’ve stayed friends since high school,” explained Rice.

Sheriff Rice says the pair was not surprised when they were arrested.

“Norton did talk about it. They didn’t seem shocked,” he said.

Norton’s attorney entered a plea of not guilty to the added charges against him.

The request for bond will be heard on February 2, 2022 when Norton’s preliminary hearing is scheduled.

The state will present its case to the judge including any pertinent evidence and testimony.

The judge will then decide if the criminal case against Norton will proceed.

