Advertisement

Donations pour in to help Kansas City man wrongfully convicted in 1979

A judge has freed Kevin Strickland, a Kansas City man who spent over 40 years in prison for a...
A judge has freed Kevin Strickland, a Kansas City man who spent over 40 years in prison for a triple murder he denied having any involvement with.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Donations are pouring in to help a man who was freed from a Missouri prison after a judge found that he was wrongfully convicted in 1979 in a triple killing.

The GoFundMe fundraiser to benefit Kevin Strickland had surpassed its $430,000 goal by Wednesday afternoon, and donations kept coming.

Many of the donors expressed outrage that the 62-year-old wouldn’t receive compensation from Missouri. The state only allows wrongful imprisonment payments to people exonerated through DNA evidence, so Strickland doesn’t qualify.

Strickland has always maintained that he was home watching television and had nothing to do with the killings, which happened when he was 18 years old.

Judge James Welsh, a retired Missouri Court of Appeals judge, ordered his release Tuesday, finding that evidence used to convict Strickland had since been recanted or disproven.

The Midwest Innocence Project set up the online fundraiser in June as they fought for his release. They said he needed help paying for basic living expenses.

Organizers praised donors Tuesday, writing that “All funds go directly to Mr. Strickland, who the state of Missouri won’t provide a dime to for the 43 years they stole from him.”

As he left prison, Strickland said, “I can’t begin to say all the things I am thankful for.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3 Meteorologist Ron Hearst shares his winter weather outlook
Whataburger submits plans for a new franchise in Republic, Mo.
Brandon Beck accidentally shaves his eyebrows.
KY3 Meteorologist Brandon Beck accidentally shaves his eyebrows
Phelps Norton
A closer look at the relationship between 2 Dallas County men charged with the murder of Cassidy Rainwater
Missouri Judge: Local health orders tied to COVID-19 are illegal

Latest News

Much colder on Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Tonight: Cold Thanksgiving
Whataburger latest chain eyeing Republic, Mo.
Central Taney County Fire Protection District advises not to burn as fire threats remain high
FILE - Kansas City Royals' Wade Davis throws during the fifth inning of a spring training...
Reliever Wade Davis retires after 13 major league seasons