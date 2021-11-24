Advertisement

End of an Era: Pinegar family buys Don Wessel Honda

Courtesy: Don Wessel Honda
Courtesy: Don Wessel Honda(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It is the end of an era for a Springfield auto dealership.

The Pinegar family purchased Don Wessel Honda in Springfield.

The dealership started in 1966 as an Oldsmobile dealership. It turned to Honda in 1973. Founder Don Wessel died in 2012. His son John took over the family dealership.

Pinegar will assume the operation on December 1.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3 Meteorologist Ron Hearst shares his winter weather outlook
Whataburger submits plans for a new franchise in Republic, Mo.
Brandon Beck accidentally shaves his eyebrows.
KY3 Meteorologist Brandon Beck accidentally shaves his eyebrows
Phelps Norton
A closer look at the relationship between 2 Dallas County men charged with the murder of Cassidy Rainwater
Missouri Judge: Local health orders tied to COVID-19 are illegal

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 1,650 new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 700 new cases
Neighbors in north Springfield neighborhood worried after the latest shooting
High winds across the Ozarks are creating a threat of fire.
Central Taney County Fire Protection District advises not to burn as fire threats remain high
The crash happened around 2 p.m. on U.S. 13 near Farm Road 94 north of Springfield.
4 kids, 2 adults injured after deer crashes into minivan north of Springfield