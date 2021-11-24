End of an Era: Pinegar family buys Don Wessel Honda

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It is the end of an era for a Springfield auto dealership.

The Pinegar family purchased Don Wessel Honda in Springfield.

The dealership started in 1966 as an Oldsmobile dealership. It turned to Honda in 1973. Founder Don Wessel died in 2012. His son John took over the family dealership.

Pinegar will assume the operation on December 1.

